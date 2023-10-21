Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you're thinking about a bet on Burns against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Brent Burns vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 22:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Burns has scored a goal in one of five games this season.

Despite recording points in three of five games this season, Burns has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of five contests this season, Burns has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Burns goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing four total goals (1.0 per game).

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 5 Games 2 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

