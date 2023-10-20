Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in York County, South Carolina this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lancaster High School at York Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: York, SC

York, SC Conference: 4A - Region 3

4A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Valley High School at Nation Ford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at Clover High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Clover, SC

Clover, SC Conference: 5A - Region 3

5A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Land High School at Catawba Ridge High School