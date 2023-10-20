South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Dorchester County, South Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fort Dorchester High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summerville High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.