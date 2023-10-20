South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darlington County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Darlington County, South Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hilton Head Preparatory at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Florence High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Darlington High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
