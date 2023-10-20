South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Charleston County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Oceanside Collegiate Academy at Bishop England High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanahan High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dorchester High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
