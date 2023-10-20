South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Berkeley County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Berkeley High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanahan High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.