Michael Bunting will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken meet at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Bunting are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Michael Bunting vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus this season, in 18:43 per game on the ice, is +1.

Bunting has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

In three of four games this year, Bunting has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bunting has had an assist twice this year in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Bunting's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Bunting Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

