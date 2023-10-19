The Carolina Hurricanes, Jordan Martinook included, will play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Martinook's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook has averaged 15:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Martinook has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Martinook has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Martinook has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

The implied probability that Martinook hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 26.7% chance of Martinook having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

