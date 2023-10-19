On Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are just 1.5-point favorites as they look to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3). The game's point total is listed at 41.5.

The Jaguars' recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Saints. The recent betting trends and insights for the Saints can be found below before they play the Jaguars.

Jaguars vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-1.5) 41.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-1.5) 41.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Insights

Jacksonville's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Jaguars have an ATS record of 3-1 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

Jacksonville has hit the over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).

New Orleans has one win against the spread this year.

The Saints are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Not one of New Orleans' six games has gone over the point total in 2023.

