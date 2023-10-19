Thursday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Carolina Hurricanes (3-1, -145 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1, +120 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total BetMGM -145 +120 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Carolina's four games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6 goals.

In the four times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 3-1 in those games.

The Kraken have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

When playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Seattle's moneyline odds have been +120 or longer twice this season, and it lost both.

