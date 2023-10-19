South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darlington County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Darlington County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
West Florence High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hilton Head Preparatory at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Darlington High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
