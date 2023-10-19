Want to know how to stream high school football games in Anderson County, South Carolina this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Easley High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Belton-Honea Path High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmetto High School at Fountain Inn High School