The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros meet for Game 3 of the ALCS, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. The Rangers took the first two games.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (13-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .221 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Scherzer has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Max Scherzer vs. Astros

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.437) and 222 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in two games, and they have gone 10-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over 11 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros are sending Javier (10-5) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

In 31 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to his opponents.

Javier is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Javier will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.

The 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Cristian Javier vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 881 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .452 slugging percentage (third in MLB play) and has hit a total of 233 home runs (third in the league).

Javier has a 16.62 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .391 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.