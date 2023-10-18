The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) are favorites when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Penguins are -130 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have +110 moneyline odds.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Penguins vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals twice this season.

The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Red Wings have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -130 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

