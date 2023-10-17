Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks meet on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Aho's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Aho Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 75 games last season, Aho had a plus-minus of +8, and averaged 17:49 on the ice.

He had a goal in 28 of 75 games last season, with multiple goals in five of them.

In 22 of 75 games last season, Aho had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, conceding 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.

Their -82 goal differential ranked 29th in the league.

