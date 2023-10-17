Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Necas in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Necas Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Necas averaged 18:24 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +5.

He scored a goal in a game 27 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas had an assist in 32 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

Necas' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Necas has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.