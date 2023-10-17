The Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) square off against the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 in their last outing, while the Sharks are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-350) Sharks (+280) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

In the 26 games the Hurricanes were the moneyline favorite last season they tallied a 15-11 win-loss record.

Carolina lost the only outing it had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter over the course of last season.

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Hurricanes have a 77.8% chance to win.

Last season, 46 of Carolina's games went over Tuesday's over/under of 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Rankings

Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 233 (25th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 315 (30th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the league last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, Carolina was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals Carolina scored last season (18th in the NHL) came via 253 chances.

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

Carolina scored 11 shorthanded goals last season (fourth among all NHL teams).

The Hurricanes' 84.38% penalty-kill success rate was second-best in the league.

The Hurricanes had the fifth-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 52.9%.

Carolina had a 9.2% shooting percentage, which ranked 26th in the league.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

