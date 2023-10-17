Hurricanes vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) square off against the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 in their last outing, while the Sharks are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-350)
|Sharks (+280)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- In the 26 games the Hurricanes were the moneyline favorite last season they tallied a 15-11 win-loss record.
- Carolina lost the only outing it had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter over the course of last season.
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Hurricanes have a 77.8% chance to win.
- Last season, 46 of Carolina's games went over Tuesday's over/under of 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Rankings
|Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|233 (25th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|315 (30th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (26th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the league last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Defensively, Carolina was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals Carolina scored last season (18th in the NHL) came via 253 chances.
- The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).
- Carolina scored 11 shorthanded goals last season (fourth among all NHL teams).
- The Hurricanes' 84.38% penalty-kill success rate was second-best in the league.
- The Hurricanes had the fifth-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 52.9%.
- Carolina had a 9.2% shooting percentage, which ranked 26th in the league.
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
