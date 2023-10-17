How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO as the Hurricanes play the Sharks.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes recorded last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).
- The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|31
|67
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|43
|61
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|50%
Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sharks gave up 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the league.
- The Sharks' 233 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 25th in the league.
- They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.
- With 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), the Sharks were 26th in the NHL.
- The Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked power-play percentage (18.39%).
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Logan Couture
|82
|27
|40
|67
|35
|71
|47.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|79
|22
|41
|63
|39
|50
|54.8%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Mikael Granlund
|79
|10
|31
|41
|33
|38
|44.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|41
|19
|57.1%
