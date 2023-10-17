The Carolina Hurricanes, with Brent Burns, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to bet on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Burns averaged 23:12 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +19.

In 17 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Burns had an assist in 33 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.