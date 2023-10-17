Brent Burns Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Sharks - October 17
The Carolina Hurricanes, with Brent Burns, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to bet on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.
Brent Burns vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Burns Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Burns averaged 23:12 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +19.
- In 17 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.
- Burns had an assist in 33 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.
- Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.
Burns Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in league play.
- They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.
