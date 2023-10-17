Brady Skjei will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Fancy a bet on Skjei in the Hurricanes-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brady Skjei vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Skjei Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Skjei averaged 21:32 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

In 18 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Skjei had an assist in 20 of 81 games last season, but no games with more than one assist.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Skjei having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-82) ranked 29th in the league.

