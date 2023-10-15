The Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins are set to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Raheem Blackshear hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Blackshear will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Raheem Blackshear score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Blackshear rushed for 77 yards on 23 carries (5.9 ypg) while making his way into the end zone three times.

He rushed for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.

Raheem Blackshear Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Buccaneers 2 -5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 5 13 1 4 40 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 12 Broncos 0 0 0 1 11 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 4 32 1 1 17 0 Week 16 Lions 3 3 1 1 12 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 18 @Saints 1 1 0 0 0 0

Rep Raheem Blackshear with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.