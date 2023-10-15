The Carolina Panthers (0-5) take a five-game losing streak into a meeting against the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and Panthers can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Panthers vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 14 47.5 -1000 +625

Panthers vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points twice this season.

Carolina has a 42.4-point average over/under in their outings this season, 5.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Panthers have not covered the spread yet this year (0-4-1).

This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

Carolina has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.

Miami Dolphins

Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 49, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins have put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won all three games when favored on the moneyline this season.

Miami has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 36.2 1 27 26 49 3 5 Panthers 18.2 23 28.8 28 42.4 2 5

Panthers vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three games.

The Panthers have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

The Dolphins have scored a total of 46 more points than their opponents this year (9.2 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 53 points (10.6 per game).

Dolphins

In its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 42.8 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23 24.3 ATS Record 0-4-1 0-1-1 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 47.5 50 Implied Team Total AVG 27.2 28.5 26.3 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

