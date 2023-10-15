Hurricanes vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 15
The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) and Anaheim Ducks (0-1) play at Honda Center on Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO. The Hurricanes knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey action.
Hurricanes vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Hurricanes 4, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) had a 16-11-27 record last season in games that needed overtime.
- In the 42 games Carolina played that were decided by one goal, it had a 25-9-8 record (good for 58 points).
- The eight times last season the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-4-2 (six points).
- Carolina took 16 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-8-4 record).
- The Hurricanes were 52-7-5 when they scored more than two goals (to register 109 points).
- In the 25 games when Carolina scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 22-3-0 record (44 points).
- In the 77 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponent had more shots in 15 games last season. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|4.09
|32nd
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|20th
|19.76%
|Power Play %
|15.72%
|31st
|2nd
|84.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.14%
|31st
Hurricanes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
