The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) and Anaheim Ducks (0-1) play at Honda Center on Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO. The Hurricanes knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Hurricanes 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)

Hurricanes (-275) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) had a 16-11-27 record last season in games that needed overtime.

In the 42 games Carolina played that were decided by one goal, it had a 25-9-8 record (good for 58 points).

The eight times last season the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-4-2 (six points).

Carolina took 16 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-8-4 record).

The Hurricanes were 52-7-5 when they scored more than two goals (to register 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 22-3-0 record (44 points).

In the 77 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes' opponent had more shots in 15 games last season. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 3rd 34.8 Shots 28.4 28th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 20th 19.76% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

