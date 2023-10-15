The Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins are set to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will D.J. Chark get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Chark will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D.J. Chark score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Chark has reeled in 10 passes (21 targets) for 171 yards (42.8 per game), and he has two TDs this season.

In two of four games this year, Chark has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

D.J. Chark Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1

Rep D.J. Chark with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.