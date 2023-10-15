Chuba Hubbard has a decent matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have conceded 115.8 rushing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Hubbard has recorded 154 rushing yards (30.8 ypg) on 35 carries. Hubbard makes an impact in the passing game, reeling in 12 passes for 57 yards (11.4 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Dolphins

Hubbard vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Miami this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Dolphins this season.

The 115.8 rushing yards the Dolphins allow per contest makes them the 18th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Dolphins have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding six this season (1.2 per game).

Panthers Player Previews

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the rushing yards over in three of five opportunities (60.0%).

The Panthers have passed 62.9% of the time and run 37.1% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 35 of his team's 119 total rushing attempts this season (29.4%).

In five games this season, Hubbard has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has seven red zone rushing carries (41.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

Hubbard, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this year.

Hubbard has received 6.9% of his team's 202 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He is averaging 4.1 yards per target (129th in NFL play), averaging 57 yards on 14 passes thrown his way.

Hubbard, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 2 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

