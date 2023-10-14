With the college football season entering Week 7, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the SoCon. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

