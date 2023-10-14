The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Florida Gators (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium in an SEC showdown.

South Carolina is totaling 27 points per game offensively this season (84th in the FBS), and is allowing 29.4 points per game (96th) on defense. Florida ranks 83rd in the FBS with 27.2 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 18th-best by giving up only 16.8 points per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

South Carolina vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Florida Key Statistics

South Carolina Florida 399.2 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.7 (50th) 442.8 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.2 (24th) 87 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.2 (63rd) 312.2 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.5 (55th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (35th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (129th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has 1,411 yards passing for South Carolina, completing 73% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 83 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 43 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mario Anderson has racked up 230 yards on 44 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Dakereon Joyner has carried the ball 40 times for 100 yards (20 per game) and four touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's leads his squad with 606 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 39 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 17 passes while averaging 32.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ahmarean Brown has a total of 133 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 passes.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz leads Florida with 1,449 yards on 139-of-174 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has rushed 74 times for 388 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has compiled 358 yards on 60 carries with two touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall leads his team with 458 receiving yards on 33 catches with two touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 20 passes and compiled 168 receiving yards (28 per game) with one touchdown.

Arlis Boardingham's 13 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 150 yards (25 ypg) and three touchdowns.

