The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Offensively, South Carolina State ranks 79th in the FCS with 22 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 47th in points allowed (324.8 points allowed per contest). Tennessee Tech's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 8.8 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 83rd with 30.2 points allowed per contest.

South Carolina State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

South Carolina State Tennessee Tech 334.2 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.2 (110th) 324.8 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.2 (31st) 191 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.2 (87th) 143.2 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (92nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has 606 passing yards for South Carolina State, completing 55.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 78 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 16 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawarn Howell, has carried the ball 44 times for 248 yards (49.6 per game).

Kacy Fields has piled up 178 yards on 42 carries, scoring two times.

Justin Smith-Brown has hauled in five receptions for 168 yards (33.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Keshawn Toney has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 140 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Smith has a total of 98 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes and scoring one touchdown.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts leads Tennessee Tech with 424 yards on 48-of-83 passing with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Justin Pegues, has carried the ball 46 times for 232 yards (46.4 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 100 receiving yards (20.0 per game) on 12 catches.

Marcus Knight has rushed for 170 yards on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Brad Clark paces his squad with 266 receiving yards on 20 catches.

Jalal Dean has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 119 yards (23.8 yards per game) this year.

