Oregon State vs. UCLA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) and their third-ranked run defense will visit the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1) and the 16th-ranked rushing offense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Bruins are 4-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UCLA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Oregon State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|UCLA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-4)
|54.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-3.5)
|54.5
|-182
|+150
Oregon State vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Oregon State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 4-point favorites this season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1.
- UCLA has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Oregon State & UCLA 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
