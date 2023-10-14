The Carolina Hurricanes (off a victory in their last game) and the Los Angeles Kings (off a loss) will meet on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO is the place to tune in to watch the Hurricanes and the Kings go head to head.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Kings Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the NHL.

Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes put up last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1% Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the league.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.

With 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Kings were fourth-best in the NHL.

The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) put them fourth in the league.

