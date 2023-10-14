In the game between the Furman Paladins and Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Paladins to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-9.4) 53.4 Furman 31, Samford 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Paladins have gone over in all of their one games with a set total.

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in every game this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paladins vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 31 29 45 29.7 17 28.3 Furman 32.6 22.6 37 12.7 26 37.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.