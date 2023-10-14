Our computer model predicts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will take down the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Buccaneer Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Charleston Southern (-6.9) 52.3 Charleston Southern 30, Lindenwood 23

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers went 3-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of five of Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover twice.

Lions games went over the point total five out of seven times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 14.2 35.6 11 11.7 19 71.5 Lindenwood 29.5 32.3 36.7 20.3 22.3 44.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.