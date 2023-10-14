Duke, Florida State, Week 7 ACC Football Power Rankings
Week 7 of the college football season is here. To see how every ACC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Duke
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
- Last Game: L 21-14 vs Notre Dame
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duke jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: NC State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Florida State
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win ACC: -175
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
- Last Game: W 39-17 vs Virginia Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Syracuse
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Louisville
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win ACC: +600
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
- Last Game: W 33-20 vs Notre Dame
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisville jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
4. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Georgia Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (FL) jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
5. North Carolina
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win ACC: +500
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th
- Last Game: W 40-7 vs Syracuse
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
6. Clemson
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: W 17-12 vs Wake Forest
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Clemson jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
7. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Miami (FL)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
8. NC State
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th
- Last Game: W 48-41 vs Marshall
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Syracuse
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd
- Last Game: L 40-7 vs North Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Syracuse jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
- Last Game: L 39-17 vs Florida State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Wake Forest
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th
- Last Game: L 17-12 vs Clemson
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wake Forest jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Boston College
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Army
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boston College jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
13. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
- Last Game: L 38-21 vs Virginia Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pittsburgh jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Louisville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
14. Virginia
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
- Last Game: W 27-13 vs William & Mary
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.