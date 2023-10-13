South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orangeburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Orangeburg County, South Carolina is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Orangeburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School at Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rowesville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Marion High School at Timberland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Stephen, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.