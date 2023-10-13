We have 2023 high school football competition in Lancaster County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Greenville County
  • Aiken County
  • Lexington County

    • Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    South Pointe High School at Indian Land High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lancaster, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at Andrew Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Kershaw, SC
    • Conference: 2A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Central High School at Cheraw High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Cheraw, SC
    • Conference: 2A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Lancaster High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lancaster, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.