Sean Murphy vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Sean Murphy returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 12 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.
He returns to action for the first time since October 7, when he went 0-for-3 against the Phillies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .251.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 57.0% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.6% of those games.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Murphy has driven home a run in 37 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.253
|AVG
|.250
|.367
|OBP
|.364
|.441
|SLG
|.516
|19
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|38
|54/27
|K/BB
|44/22
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (4-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
