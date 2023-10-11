Hurricanes vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators hit the ice for the season opener at PNC Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-210)
|Senators (+170)
|6
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- Last season, the Hurricanes compiled a record of 15-11 in games they played as moneyline favorites.
- Carolina finished 7-2 (77.8%) last season when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or stronger.
- The Hurricanes have a 67.7% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.
- Carolina and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 46 times last season.
Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Senators Rankings
|Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Senators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|259 (18th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|270 (20th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|72 (2nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|59 (21st)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Carolina allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.
- The 50 power-play goals Carolina put up last season (18th in the NHL) came via 253 chances.
- The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).
- Carolina scored 11 shorthanded goals last season (fourth among all NHL teams).
- The Hurricanes had the league's second-best penalty-kill percentage (84.38%).
- The Hurricanes had the fifth-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 52.9%.
- Carolina scored on 9.2% of its shots (26th in league).
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
