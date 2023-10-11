How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, October 11, in the opening game of the season for both teams.
The Senators' game against the Hurricanes will air on ESPN+ and BSSO, so tune in to catch the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes recorded last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).
- The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|31
|67
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|43
|61
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|50%
Senators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Senators' total of 270 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 20th in the NHL.
- With 259 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Senators had the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
- They had the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.
- The Senators had 72 power-play goals (on 306 chances), second in the NHL.
- The Senators' power-play percentage (23.53) ranked them eighth in the league.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|78
|39
|51
|90
|62
|61
|41.6%
|Brady Tkachuk
|82
|35
|48
|83
|51
|30
|48.4%
|Claude Giroux
|82
|35
|44
|79
|32
|52
|58.3%
|Drake Batherson
|82
|22
|40
|62
|38
|38
|34.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|69
|18
|32
|50
|26
|24
|0%
