Which team is going to emerge victorious on Wednesday, October 11, when the Florida International Panthers and UTEP Miners square off at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Panthers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida International vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida International (-2) Over (43.5) Florida International 27, UTEP 21

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Panthers are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Florida International has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 2-point favorites.

Two of the Panthers' six games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 43.5, 6.8 points fewer than the average total in Florida International games thus far this season.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Miners based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

The Miners is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

The Miners have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total in UTEP games this season is 8.1 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.

Panthers vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida International 20.7 27.0 22.0 29.7 19.3 24.3 UTEP 16.2 28.2 22.0 27.7 10.3 28.7

