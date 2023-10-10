The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers is a game to see for fans of South Carolina college football on a Week 7 slate that features plenty of exciting contests.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Johnson Hagood Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Dayton Flyers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Welcome Stadium

Welcome Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)

Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Lindenwood Lions at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!