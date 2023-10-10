South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Greenville County, South Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Hillcrest High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 10
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Blue Ridge High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Christ Church High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Laurens, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
