Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead.

He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-5 against the Nationals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .225 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 38 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

d'Arnaud has an RBI in 25 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .204 AVG .240 .283 OBP .291 .407 SLG .390 11 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 18 26/12 K/BB 41/9 0 SB 0

