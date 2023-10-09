The Atlanta Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of the NLDS on Monday at 6:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Truist Park. The Braves will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Max Fried is starting for the Braves the Phillies have not named their starter.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 307 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-leading .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (947 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.303).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 21, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Fried is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year.

Fried is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola

