Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 on October 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Kyle Schwarber and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Truist Park on Monday, starting at 6:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Fried Stats
- The Braves' Max Fried (8-1) will make his 15th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.
- Fried has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|Sep. 21
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Phillies
|Sep. 12
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 7
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI (217 total hits). He has stolen 73 bases.
- He's slashing .337/.416/.596 on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Oct. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 30
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 139 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .283/.389/.604 on the year.
- Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with a double, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Oct. 1
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.
- He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line so far this season.
- Schwarber has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Oct. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 so far this season.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with five doubles, four walks and two RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.