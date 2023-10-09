Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (104-58) and the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) at Truist Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:07 PM ET on October 9.
The probable pitchers are Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA) for the Braves and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA) for the Phillies.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 148 times this season and won 96, or 64.9%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 70-31 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 947 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|L 10-9
|Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge
|October 7
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|October 9
|Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|October 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
