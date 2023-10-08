Panthers vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Bookmakers expect the Carolina Panthers (0-4) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 9.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field. An over/under of 45 points has been set for this game.
The betting trends and insights for the Lions can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Panthers. The Panthers' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Lions.
Panthers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-9.5)
|45
|-450
|+350
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-9.5)
|44.5
|-460
|+360
Bet on this game with FanDuel
Carolina vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Carolina is winless against the spread this year.
- One Carolina game (out of four) has hit the over this year.
- Detroit has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Two of Detroit's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
