According to our computer projection model, the Wofford Terriers will beat the Samford Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 1:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Wofford vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-0.3) 47 Wofford 24, Samford 23

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.

The Bulldogs have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Terriers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 12 26.2 16.5 23 9 28.3 Samford 31 32.8 45 29.7 10 37.5

