SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Week 6 of the 2023 college football season includes six games involving SEC teams. Some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include picking Kentucky +14.5 against Georgia as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup.
Best Week 6 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Kentucky +14.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 0.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Missouri +5.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 7.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Western Michigan +20.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 8.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 6 SEC Total Bets
Over 46 - Alabama vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 51.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Kentucky vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 52.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 56.5 - Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 60.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 6 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|5-0 (2-0 SEC)
|38.6 / 13.0
|482.0 / 287.2
|Kentucky
|5-0 (2-0 SEC)
|37.0 / 15.2
|396.8 / 297.2
|Missouri
|5-0 (1-0 SEC)
|32.0 / 20.8
|451.4 / 317.2
|Tennessee
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|36.2 / 17.8
|466.2 / 308.2
|Alabama
|4-1 (2-0 SEC)
|32.2 / 14.2
|363.2 / 298.2
|Texas A&M
|4-1 (2-0 SEC)
|38.6 / 18.6
|443.4 / 253.8
|Ole Miss
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|44.6 / 24.6
|517.4 / 408.8
|Florida
|3-2 (1-1 SEC)
|25.0 / 17.4
|392.6 / 275.4
|Auburn
|3-2 (0-2 SEC)
|29.6 / 18.2
|358.2 / 323.8
|LSU
|3-2 (2-1 SEC)
|44.0 / 31.0
|551.6 / 429.4
|South Carolina
|2-3 (1-2 SEC)
|27.0 / 29.4
|399.2 / 442.8
|Arkansas
|2-3 (0-2 SEC)
|33.6 / 25.0
|342.2 / 339.0
|Mississippi State
|2-3 (0-3 SEC)
|28.0 / 29.8
|362.6 / 391.6
|Vanderbilt
|2-4 (0-2 SEC)
|31.3 / 33.3
|371.5 / 408.8
