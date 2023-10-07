AAC action features the South Florida Bulls (3-2) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

South Florida vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline UAB Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-3.5) 68.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-3.5) 68.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

South Florida vs. UAB Betting Trends

South Florida has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.

UAB has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

South Florida & UAB 2023 Futures Odds

South Florida To Win the AAC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 UAB To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

