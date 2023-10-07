South Florida vs. UAB Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
According to our computer projections, the South Florida Bulls will defeat the UAB Blazers when the two teams come together at Protective Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
South Florida vs. UAB Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|South Florida (-3.5)
|Under (68.5)
|South Florida 39, UAB 24
South Florida Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- The Bulls have three wins in four games against the spread this year.
- Two of the Bulls' four games have gone over the point total.
- The over/under for this game is 68.5 points, 7.5 more than the average point total for South Florida games this season.
UAB Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Blazers.
- The Blazers have gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- UAB is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.
- The Blazers have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).
- The average point total for the UAB this season is 11.8 points lower than this game's over/under.
Bulls vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Florida
|30.2
|28.2
|27.7
|23.3
|34.0
|35.5
|UAB
|27.0
|36.0
|28.0
|23.5
|26.3
|44.3
